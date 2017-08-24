Forrest County search and rescue receives new equipment - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forrest County search and rescue receives new equipment

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Forrest County Search and Rescue officials recently received a special new piece of equipment.

The device known as the Hummingbird Helix ten is a sonar unit that uses Side Imaging and Down Imaging technology to precisely locate objects in the water.

Members of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, the Emergency Management District and the sheriffs office make up the team that gets the call to locate victims that may be missing due to water related incidents. 

"It allows in the event of a drowning to be able to locate the victim on the bottom of the lake or the river wherever you are at," said Director of Forrest Co. Emergency Management District. "Rather than covering a large area they can hopefully find it on the sonar and dive straight to the bottom."

"Anytime that you get a new piece of equipment that you are not familiar with, the only way that you are going to be able to succeed using it successfully is by training," Moore said. "That’s why we are out here, trying to learn how to use this new technology."

Moore said the new equipment was made possible by Forrest County Sheriff Billy McGee who also started the search and rescue team some 20 years ago.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

