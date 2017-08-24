Children's Center for Communication and Development presents Per - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Children's Center for Communication and Development presents Person First: A Special Needs Expo

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) - Person First: A Special Needs Expo takes place August 26 at Temple Baptist Church -- located at 5220 Old Highway 11.   Like www.facebook.com/personfirstexpo or call 601-266-5565 for more details.

