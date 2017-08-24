Hazlehurst man arrested for child pornography - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hazlehurst man arrested for child pornography

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -

A Hazlehurst man was arrested for possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

The Copiah County Sheriff's Dept. arrested Nicholas Whittington, 24, of Hazlehurst and charged him with possession of child exploitation. 

According to the Copiah County Sheriff's Department,  Whittington was arrested at his home following an investigation of suspicious online activity. 

He was then transported to the Copiah County Detention Center. 

If convicted, Whittington could face up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg, Laurel mayors trash talk over "Lil Brown Jug"

    Hattiesburg, Laurel mayors trash talk over "Lil Brown Jug"

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:54:12 GMT
    For the last two years, Hattiesburg High School has won the Little Brown Jug against rival Laurel Tornadoes. The game has been around since 1922 and is the longest standing continuous rivalry game in the state of Mississippi. With that, the Mayors of each city decide to get in on the fun, always with a little trash talk. “First of all, I would like to apologize to Mayor Barker that his first year with the little brown jug game will be a loss,” said Laurel Mayo...More >>
    For the last two years, Hattiesburg High School has won the Little Brown Jug against rival Laurel Tornadoes. The game has been around since 1922 and is the longest standing continuous rivalry game in the state of Mississippi. With that, the Mayors of each city decide to get in on the fun, always with a little trash talk. “First of all, I would like to apologize to Mayor Barker that his first year with the little brown jug game will be a loss,” said Laurel Mayo...More >>

  • JCJC football confident about special teams

    JCJC football confident about special teams

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:07:47 GMT
    Photo credit: JCJCPhoto credit: JCJC
    Jones County Junior College head football coach Steve Buckley sounds pretty confident when discussing the Bobcats’ kicking specialists, especially sophomore punter Taylor Wallace. “In my opinion, Taylor is the best punter in the country,” said Buckley, who coaches the Bobcat special teams and running backs in addition to his head coaching duties. “He is coming off a tremendous freshman year. He worked hard this summer and he’s worked hard in camp to bui...More >>
    Jones County Junior College head football coach Steve Buckley sounds pretty confident when discussing the Bobcats’ kicking specialists, especially sophomore punter Taylor Wallace. “In my opinion, Taylor is the best punter in the country,” said Buckley, who coaches the Bobcat special teams and running backs in addition to his head coaching duties. “He is coming off a tremendous freshman year. He worked hard this summer and he’s worked hard in camp to bui...More >>

  • PRCC opens soccer season with 3-1 win

    PRCC opens soccer season with 3-1 win

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:05:14 GMT
    Source: http://www.prcc.eduSource: http://www.prcc.edu
    Freshman Bo Bowman scored a goal and assisted on another as Pearl River Community College opened its 2017 men’s soccer season with a 3-1 victory Tuesday over Holmes Community College. The Wildcats (1-0) took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Mark Johnson (Bay High School) scored an unassisted goal in the first half. Bowman (Bay High) set up a second-half goal by sophomore Kyle Estess (West Jones High School), and then closed out the Wildcat scoring with his own unassisted later in the...More >>
    Freshman Bo Bowman scored a goal and assisted on another as Pearl River Community College opened its 2017 men’s soccer season with a 3-1 victory Tuesday over Holmes Community College. The Wildcats (1-0) took a 1-0 lead when sophomore Mark Johnson (Bay High School) scored an unassisted goal in the first half. Bowman (Bay High) set up a second-half goal by sophomore Kyle Estess (West Jones High School), and then closed out the Wildcat scoring with his own unassisted later in the...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly