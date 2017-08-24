Hazlehurst man arrested for child pornography

A Hazlehurst man was arrested for possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

The Copiah County Sheriff's Dept. arrested Nicholas Whittington, 24, of Hazlehurst and charged him with possession of child exploitation.

According to the Copiah County Sheriff's Department, Whittington was arrested at his home following an investigation of suspicious online activity.

He was then transported to the Copiah County Detention Center.

If convicted, Whittington could face up to 40 years in prison.

