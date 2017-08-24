Mississippians gear up for second amendment sales tax holiday

The Mississippi second amendment sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and end at midnight Sunday.

The holiday is a temporary period when the state's 7 percent sales taxes are not collected or paid on purchases of specific products, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

The holiday only applies to eligible items such as bullets, crossbows, firearm parts, and safety mounting equipment.

Non-eligible items such as ammo boxes, BB guns, apparel and gun racks will not be eligible for purchase without taxes.

Sales of eligible items that were placed or ordered by mail, telephone, or the internet are not subject to Sales Tax if the purchaser orders and pays for the items during the holiday and the items are accepted by the seller for immediate shipment, according to the Department of Revenue.

This is the fourth year the holiday has been recognized since the legislature passed the sales tax.

For a list of eligible and non eligible items, view the document below: