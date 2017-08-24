LIST: Roads prone to flooding in Hattiesburg, Laurel

Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.More >>
Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.More >>
While the remnants of Harvey continue to swirl across the Yucatan, the forecast for where Harvey goes is coming into better focus.More >>
While the remnants of Harvey continue to swirl across the Yucatan, the forecast for where Harvey goes is coming into better focus.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in SW Louisiana early this morning.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in SW Louisiana early this morning.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to impact our weather for the next several days here in South Mississippi with heavy rain and breezy conditions.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to impact our weather for the next several days here in South Mississippi with heavy rain and breezy conditions.More >>
As flash flood watches go into effect for the majority of Pine Belt counties, emergency management agencies help residents to prepare for potential flood dangers.More >>
As flash flood watches go into effect for the majority of Pine Belt counties, emergency management agencies help residents to prepare for potential flood dangers.More >>
The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to watch Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf.More >>
The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to watch Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf.More >>
While meteorologists forecast weather systems like rain in the atmosphere, hydrologists forecast flooding.More >>
While meteorologists forecast weather systems like rain in the atmosphere, hydrologists forecast flooding.More >>
If you're recovering from storm damage and flooding, there are some things to know before you file an insurance claim. Copyright WDAM 2016. All Rights Reserved.More >>
If you're recovering from storm damage and flooding, there are some things to know before you file an insurance claim. Copyright WDAM 2016. All Rights Reserved.More >>
Many Pine Belt residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's storms, and part of that clean up often includes filing an insurance claim.More >>
Many Pine Belt residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's storms, and part of that clean up often includes filing an insurance claim.More >>
While only a fraction of all thunderstorms are severe, those are the storms people tend to remember the most.More >>
While only a fraction of all thunderstorms are severe, those are the storms people tend to remember the most.More >>
Experts say trees that should have been falling for months are all going down now, because we haven't had bad wind or rain for a while.More >>
Experts say trees that should have been falling for months are all going down now, because we haven't had bad wind or rain for a while.More >>
It's a no brainer, when it comes to protecting yourself including your head when you are in the path of severe weather.More >>
It's a no brainer, when it comes to protecting yourself including your head when you are in the path of severe weather.More >>
It was just another ordinary thunderstorm in western Jefferson Davis County until a brief tornado touched down Sunday night.More >>
It was just another ordinary thunderstorm in western Jefferson Davis County until a brief tornado touched down Sunday night.More >>
Have you wondered why severe weather season calms down around May in the Pine Belt, just as it ramps up in the Great Plains?More >>
Have you wondered why severe weather season calms down around May in the Pine Belt, just as it ramps up in the Great Plains?More >>
River level gauges are few and far between.More >>
River level gauges are few and far between.More >>