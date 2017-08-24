LIST: Roads prone to flooding in Hattiesburg, Laurel

Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.

Map of areas that could flood provided by Jones County Emergency Operations Center

A flooding map provided by The City of Hattiesburg. Source: City of Hattiesburg.

The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of flash flooding from leftovers of Harvey.

The rain will begin on Sunday and continue into Thursday of next week.

The areas in Hattiesburg to avoid are:

7th Street, East of 49

Main Street at 7th and 4th Avenues

Hardy Street at 31st Avenue and surrounding The University of Southern Mississippi

Mobile Street at Bouie Street

28th Avenue and Arlington around Forrest General Cancer Center

The areas in the Laurel/Jones County area to avoid, based on past flooding, are:

Rose Lane

Anderson Rd Arrington Rd off Wade Davis rd Dam has flooded road is washing away Ellisville, MS 39437 Augusta Rd 1645-1651 Ellisville, MS 39437 Barnes Rd @ Graves Rd sink hole in the road Ellisville, MS 39437 Bernis Hill Rd 210 Soso, MS 39480 Blackwell Loop Ellisville, MS 39437 Boney Rd Laurel, MS 39443 Brown St Laurel, MS 39440 Burnt Bridge Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 Calvary Rd Jones County MS Cleveland St. @ Queensburg Ave, MS 39440 Creek Rd 32-42 Laurel, MS 39443 Flora Ave Laurel, MS 39440 George Boutwell Rd Laurel, MS 39443 Green St 1218-1224 Laurel, MS 39440 Hoskins Creek Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 Hwy 588 between Oaky Woods and Oak Bowery Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 Jefcoat Cemetery rd @ hwy 28 Johnson Circle 15-198 Laurel, MS 39440 Line Drive @ Jordan Rd Line rdI @ lower myrick culvert Lower Ovett Rd 234-348 Ovett, MS 39464 Monarch Rd @ Lyon Ranch Rd Moselle Rd 1253 Moselle, MS 39459 N Church St @ East Paulding Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 Old Highway 15 Rd Ovett @ Monarch, MS 39464 Old Sandersville Rd Laurel, MS 39440 Ovett Moselle between Monarch Rd and Ovett city limits, MS 39464 Pearson Ave Laurel, MS 39440 Phillips Rd E Moselle, MS 39459 Pittman Rd 14-70 Moselle, MS 39459 POOLE CREEK BALLFIELD RD Pruitt Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 Purvis St Laurel, MS 39440 Queensburg Ave from Brown st to Doncurt blvd Laurel, MS 39440 S Joe Wheeler Ave 217 Laurel, MS 39440 Sanderson Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 Sandhill Church Rd Soso, MS 39480 Sandhill Loop 37-47 Ellisville, MS 39437 Service Rd @ Will Holloway Rd & 699 Service Rd Laurel, MS 39443 Slaughter Pen Rd Laurel, MS 39443 Spurline from Hwy 29 to Jenkins Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 Sumrall Bridge Rd Soso, MS 39480 @ coon jefcoat rd and Huey P intersections Tallahala Cutoff Rd Laurel, MS 39443 Teresa St Laurel, flooded 154-172 MS 39440 Tom Windham Rd 142-150 Tallahala cutoff Laurel, MS 39443 Tommy Pickering Rd Soso, MS 39480 31.689201, Township Rd near bogue homa creek and mill creek Laurel, MS 39443 Tuckers Crossing Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 William Pruitt Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 Alton Gavin Rd reportedly not passable North Jones County as well Laurel, MS 39443 Bethel Church Rd Soso, MS 39480 Bush Rd 104-198 Bush Rd Laurel, MS 39443 Choctaw Rd Heidelberg, MS 39439 Church Drive Compress Ave 1801-1899 Laurel, MS 39440 @ Lindsey Drive County Home Rd @ Ellisville city Limits Ellisville, MS 39437 Crepe Myrtle near Maxey Rd Crosby Rd. in Moselle flooded Ellisville Junction Rd Feed Mill Rd 55-99 Soso, MS 39480 Flynt Rd off hwy 84 w @ horse creek Forest Dr Laurel, MS 39440 Gator Farm Rd General Pershing St 1601 Laurel, MS 39440 George Boutwell @ Hwy 15s end Green acres Circle Indian Springs @ industrial park Jefferson Street @ Leontyne Price flooded intersection Lakeview Rd 1624-1642 Laurel, MS 39440 Lamar Drive Lebonon Rd 183-184 Laurel, MS 39443 Magnolia Rd @ Hwy 84 Magnolia Rd Laurel, MS 39443 Main St Sandersville near choctaw Heidelberg, MS 39439 Masonite Lake @ FL Pearson (bridge) Maxey Rd Mississippi 15 801-849 Laurel, MS 39440 Mississippi Hwy 533 62-63 Soso, MS 39480 Monroe rd N of Hwy 588 N 15th Ave 101-199 Laurel, MS 39440 N 5th Ave Laurel, MS 39440 Old Hwy 15 S @ Spurline Red Hill Florence rd @ Ned Dillard Rd Robert st Laurel, MS 39440 Shorty Ekes Rd 26-98 Laurel, MS 39443 South 13th Ave. at Leontyne Price Blvd. South Central Regional Medical Center One Emergency entrance Spurline Rd from Ira G Odom to Old Hwy 15 Stewart Dr Moselle, MS 39459 Trace Rd 300 block Triangle Dr 91-121 Laurel, MS 39443 intersection of Glade Dummy Line U.S. 11 @ macfarland 249-411 Heidelberg, MS 39439 University Ave 4364-4398 Laurel, MS 39440 Valley Drive Victory Rd Laurel, MS 39443 W 10th St 1223 Laurel, MS 39440 W 1st St 1401-1499 Laurel, MS 39440 W 6th St 999 Laurel, MS 39440 Washington st @ Duvall in Ellisville Ellisville, MS 39437 Wildlife Lake Rd Windsor Court 15th st @ Old Bay 24th st @ bruce Drive Berry Rd @ RV LINDLEY RD Dacetown Rd 112 Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Deason st between Main St and Short St. Ellisville Blvd Frosty Hinton Rd Soso, MS 39480 31.753143, -89.282409 @ Josh Hinton Rd and several places Hwy. 29 near Nehi Rd. Ellisville I-59 exit 104 SB on ramp RIVER RD Rocky Creek Trailer Park rd (Entriken St.) Bernis Hill Rd Sumrall Bridge Rd Old Hwy 15 S Keahey Gore Rd just south of Magnolia Rd Eucutta Rd @ Arley Williams Rd George Boutwell Rd Township Rd N WPA Rd near Cook Rd Irongate Rd near 3 Mile Stretch Jenkins Rd. 100 Block Hoskins Creek Phillips Rd West

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

