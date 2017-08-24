LIST: Roads prone to flooding in Hattiesburg, Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

LIST: Roads prone to flooding in Hattiesburg, Laurel

Flash flooding on Highway 49. Source: WDAM Flash flooding on Highway 49. Source: WDAM
A flooding map provided by The City of Hattiesburg. Source: City of Hattiesburg. A flooding map provided by The City of Hattiesburg. Source: City of Hattiesburg.
Map of areas that could flood provided by Jones County Emergency Operations Center Map of areas that could flood provided by Jones County Emergency Operations Center
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of flash flooding from leftovers of Harvey. 

The rain will begin on Sunday and continue into Thursday of next week. 

The areas in Hattiesburg to avoid are: 

  • 7th Street, East of 49
  • Main Street at 7th and 4th Avenues
  • Hardy Street at 31st Avenue and surrounding The University of Southern Mississippi
  • Mobile Street at Bouie Street
  • 28th Avenue and Arlington around Forrest General Cancer Center

The areas in the Laurel/Jones County area to avoid, based on past flooding, are: 

  • Rose Lane
  • Anderson Rd
  • Arrington Rd off Wade Davis rd  Dam has flooded road is washing away Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Augusta Rd 1645-1651  Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Barnes Rd @ Graves Rd sink hole in the road Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Bernis Hill Rd 210 Soso, MS 39480 
  • Blackwell Loop  Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Boney Rd Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Brown St Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Burnt Bridge Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Calvary Rd Jones County MS 
  • Cleveland St. @ Queensburg Ave, MS 39440 
  • Creek Rd 32-42  Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Flora Ave Laurel, MS 39440 
  • George Boutwell Rd Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Green St 1218-1224 Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Hoskins Creek Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Hwy 588 between Oaky Woods and Oak Bowery Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Jefcoat Cemetery rd @ hwy 28 
  • Johnson Circle 15-198 Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Line Drive @ Jordan Rd 
  • Line rdI @ lower myrick culvert 
  • Lower Ovett Rd 234-348 Ovett, MS 39464 
  • Monarch Rd @ Lyon Ranch Rd
  • Moselle Rd 1253 Moselle, MS 39459 
  • N Church St @ East Paulding Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Old Highway 15 Rd Ovett @ Monarch, MS 39464 
  • Old Sandersville Rd Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Ovett Moselle between Monarch Rd and Ovett city limits, MS 39464 
  • Pearson Ave Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Phillips Rd E Moselle, MS 39459 
  • Pittman Rd 14-70 Moselle, MS 39459 
  • POOLE CREEK BALLFIELD RD
  • Pruitt Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Purvis St Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Queensburg Ave from Brown st  to Doncurt blvd  Laurel, MS 39440  
  • S Joe Wheeler Ave 217  Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Sanderson Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Sandhill Church Rd Soso, MS 39480 
  • Sandhill Loop 37-47 Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Service Rd @ Will Holloway Rd  & 699 Service Rd Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Slaughter Pen Rd Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Spurline from Hwy 29 to  Jenkins Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Sumrall Bridge Rd Soso, MS 39480  @ coon jefcoat rd and Huey P intersections
  • Tallahala Cutoff Rd Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Teresa St Laurel, flooded 154-172  MS 39440 
  • Tom Windham Rd 142-150 Tallahala cutoff  Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Tommy Pickering Rd Soso, MS 39480 31.689201, 
  • Township Rd near bogue homa creek  and mill creek Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Tuckers Crossing Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • William Pruitt Rd Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Alton Gavin Rd reportedly not passable North Jones County as well Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Bethel Church Rd Soso, MS 39480 
  • Bush Rd 104-198 Bush Rd Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Choctaw Rd Heidelberg, MS 39439 
  • Church Drive
  • Compress Ave 1801-1899 Laurel, MS 39440  @ Lindsey Drive 
  • County Home Rd @ Ellisville city Limits Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Crepe Myrtle near Maxey Rd  
  • Crosby Rd. in Moselle flooded
  • Ellisville Junction Rd
  • Feed Mill Rd 55-99 Soso, MS 39480 
  • Flynt Rd off hwy 84 w @ horse creek
  • Forest Dr Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Gator Farm Rd
  • General Pershing St 1601 Laurel, MS 39440 
  • George Boutwell @ Hwy 15s end
  • Green acres Circle
  • Indian Springs @ industrial park
  • Jefferson Street @ Leontyne Price flooded intersection 
  • Lakeview Rd 1624-1642 Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Lamar Drive
  • Lebonon Rd 183-184  Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Magnolia Rd @ Hwy 84 
  • Magnolia Rd Laurel, MS 39443 
  • Main St Sandersville near choctaw Heidelberg, MS 39439 
  • Masonite Lake @ FL Pearson (bridge)
  • Maxey Rd
  • Mississippi 15 801-849 Laurel, MS 39440
  • Mississippi Hwy 533 62-63 Soso, MS 39480 
  • Monroe rd N of Hwy 588
  • N 15th Ave 101-199 Laurel, MS 39440 
  • N 5th Ave Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Old Hwy 15 S  @ Spurline
  • Red Hill Florence rd @ Ned Dillard Rd
  • Robert st Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Shorty Ekes Rd 26-98  Laurel, MS 39443 
  • South 13th Ave. at Leontyne Price Blvd. 
  • South Central Regional Medical Center One Emergency entrance
  • Spurline Rd from Ira G Odom to Old Hwy 15
  • Stewart Dr Moselle, MS 39459 
  • Trace Rd 300 block 
  • Triangle Dr 91-121 Laurel, MS 39443 intersection of Glade Dummy Line 
  • U.S. 11 @ macfarland 249-411 Heidelberg, MS 39439 
  • University Ave 4364-4398 Laurel, MS 39440
  • Valley Drive
  • Victory Rd Laurel, MS 39443 
  • W 10th St 1223 Laurel, MS 39440 
  • W 1st St 1401-1499  Laurel, MS 39440 
  • W 6th St 999  Laurel, MS 39440 
  • Washington st @ Duvall in Ellisville Ellisville, MS 39437 
  • Wildlife Lake Rd
  • Windsor Court
  • 15th st @ Old Bay
  • 24th st @ bruce Drive
  • Berry Rd @ RV LINDLEY RD 
  • Dacetown Rd 112   Pleasant Grove Baptist Church  
  • Deason st between Main St and Short St.
  • Ellisville Blvd
  • Frosty Hinton Rd  Soso, MS 39480 31.753143, -89.282409 @ Josh Hinton Rd and several places
  • Hwy. 29 near Nehi Rd. Ellisville 
  • I-59 exit 104 SB on ramp 
  • RIVER RD
  • Rocky Creek Trailer Park rd (Entriken St.)
  • Bernis Hill Rd

  • Sumrall Bridge Rd

  • Old Hwy 15 S

  • Keahey Gore Rd just south of Magnolia Rd

  • Eucutta Rd @ Arley Williams Rd

  • George Boutwell Rd
  • Township Rd
  • N WPA Rd near Cook Rd
  • Irongate Rd near 3 Mile Stretch
  • Jenkins Rd. 100 Block
  • Hoskins Creek
  • Phillips Rd West

The WDAM First Alert Weather App: 

Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.

Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.

Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:

  • Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed
  • Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more
  • Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes
  • Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center
  • Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you
  • A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view

The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe. 

Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here. 

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency  here. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly