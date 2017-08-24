Boil Water notice issued for Barrontown Utility

A boil water notice has been issued for residents served by Barrontown Utility today.

The notice has been issued to residents who live on Pop Runnels Road between Macedonia Road and John Odom Road.

This includes Cedar Grove Road and Acorn Ridge Road.

This advisement is for residents served by Barrontown Utility only.

Residents are asked to boil their drinking water for at least two minutes until further notice.

