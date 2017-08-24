Suspect, victim identified in Bay Springs shooting

One person was injured in a shooting at a gas station in Bay Springs Thursday morning.

According to Bay Springs Police Chief Raymond Delk, the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m. at a Texaco station on the corner of Highway 15 and 18.

The suspect, Kenneth Noblin, 60 from Smith County, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Delk. .

Noblin turned himself in to Smith County authorities and Jasper County authorities transferred him back to Bay Springs police.

Delk said the victim James House, 47, of Bay Springs, has had surgery at UMMC and is in stable condition.

Bay Springs Police Department is conducting the investigation. Delk said the motive has been determined to be an unpaid payment between Nobiln and House through a logging company.

