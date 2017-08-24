One injured in Bay Springs shooting

One person was injured in a shooting at a gas station in Bay Springs Thursday morning.

According to Bay Springs Police Chief Raymond Delk, the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m. at a Texaco station on the corner of Highway 15 and 18.

A suspect has been arrested, according to Delk.

There is no information on the victim at this time.

Bay Springs Police Department is conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

