One injured in Bay Springs shooting

By Quentis Jones, Reporter
BAY SPRINGS, MS (WDAM) -

One person was injured in a shooting at a gas station in Bay Springs Thursday morning. 

According to Bay Springs Police Chief Raymond Delk, the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m. at a Texaco station on the corner of Highway 15 and 18. 

A suspect has been arrested, according to Delk. 

There is no information on the victim at this time. 

Bay Springs Police Department is conducting the investigation. 

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available. 

