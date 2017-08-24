Forecast: The latest on Harvey

Mystery, confusion, rumors and a search for answers still surrounds the death of 23-year-old Katherine Sinclair, and some things could be answered when the case heads to the grand jury in early September.More >>
Mystery, confusion, rumors and a search for answers still surrounds the death of 23-year-old Katherine Sinclair, and some things could be answered when the case heads to the grand jury in early September.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect involved in a shooting on Friday, August 18, in the Hebron community. Ray Chapman is charged with one count aggravated assaultMore >>
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect involved in a shooting on Friday, August 18, in the Hebron community. Ray Chapman is charged with one count aggravated assault and one count of weapons possession by a convicted felon. Chapman was in court on Wednesday where Justice Court Judge DavidMore >>