Forecast: The latest on Harvey

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Today looks to be hot and humid with a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s overnight.

Harvey continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico this morning and is forecast to make landfall in Texas on Friday as a hurricane.

After that the forecast becomes very complicated for our area as Harvey is now forecast to stall out over Texas and may not make it's way towards us until next week!

If this current forecast pans out expect warm and humid conditions to continue with a few showers and thunderstorms over the weekend but that is about it until Harvey finally, if it does, begins to make it's way towards our area. In fact we might not see any heavy rain until next week.

Please keep up with future forecasts.

Out in the tropics, things continue to be active. For the latest on that, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic