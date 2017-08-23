USM student-athlete academic center to move to Cook Library

Southern Miss hopes to have a new student-athlete academic center ready in 12-15 months. Photo credit WDAM.

The University of Southern Mississippi has decided not to renovate its current Student-Athlete Academic Center.

Instead, it will be moved to the Cook Library.

Athletic director Jon Gilbert has determined it would be too costly to make renovations to the center, which is located on the west side of M.M. Roberts Stadium.

He said on the athletic department's website Tuesday that locating it in the library would be more appropriate and would increase space for students and staff.

It will be named in honor of former football coach Jeff Bower.

Two years ago, former athletic director Bill McGillis announced plans to renovate the center at a cost of about $2 million.

