Jones County man charged in shooting

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect involved in a shooting on Friday, August 18, in the Hebron community.

Ray Chapman is charged with one count aggravated assault and one count of weapons possession by a convicted felon, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Dept.



Chapman was in court on Wednesday where Justice Court Judge David Lyons set his bond for aggravated assault at $25,000. His bond for weapons possession by a convicted felon was set at $10,000.



Officials say the incident occurred after the victim noticed a car parked across from a family members house and he went to inquire about it. That’s when, according to investigators, Chapman, who was sitting in the car, brandished a handgun and shot at the victim, striking him in the leg as he was trying to flee on a bicycle.



The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

