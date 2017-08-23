House District 102 candidates debate ahead of special election

Mystery, confusion, rumors and a search for answers still surrounds the death of 23-year-old Katherine Sinclair, and some things could be answered when the case heads to the grand jury in early September.More >>
As far as the eye can see will take on a new meaning by the time you reach your 40's. According to Hattiesburg Optometrist, Rochelle Hopkins that's when the eye develops the common condition, Presbyopia.More >>
Over 200 plus people packed one of the ballrooms at the Thad Cochran building on the campus of Southern Miss on Tuesday night for the Mississippi House District seat 102 debate. The League of Women Voters Pine Belt and USM speech and debate team moderated the debate. The four candidates who qualified for the election are Cory Ferraez, Missy Mcgee, Casey Mercier, and Kathryn Rehner. They are vying for the seat vacated by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. Three of the four c...More >>
