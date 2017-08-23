WCU graduates awarded rural physicians scholarship

A couple of William Carey University graduates received the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship for medical training.

Conner Sears and Terra Parker Cody were awarded the scholarship valued at $30,000 per year. The scholarship was created in 2007 to provide more primary care physicians in rural areas of Mississippi, and 60 students statewide were the awarded the scholarship this year, according to a press release from William Carey.

Cody graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2014 before receiving her Master of Science in biomedical sciences from Carey. Currently, Cody is a medical student at the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg.

Sears received a Bachelor of Science in biology from William Carey in 2017 and will attend the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson.

“The Mississippi Legislature celebrates with these Mississippians from across the state in their commitment to improving healthcare for rural Mississippians by becoming rural primary care physicians,” said Buck Clarke, chairman of Mississippi State Senate Appropriations.

After completing medical training, scholarship recipients must enter a residency program within five years and must provide four years of service of clinic-based practice in a Mississippi community of 20,000 or fewer people.

