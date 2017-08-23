Survivors of Laurel apartment fire grateful for their lives

Firefighters battled a large blaze after a Laurel apartment building caught fire on Tuesday evening. According to Jones County Fire Rescue, multiple departments responded to a fire at the Laurel North Apartments. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, but not before four apartments in one building were destroyed. It is believed that no one was inside. Two dogs were rescued from the apartments and one child from an adjoining...More >>
As far as the eye can see will take on a new meaning by the time you reach your 40's. According to Hattiesburg Optometrist, Rochelle Hopkins that's when the eye develops the common condition, Presbyopia.
The State Fire Marshal was in Laurel Wednesday assessing the damage, and trying to determine the cause of a fire that left 17 people homeless Tuesday afternoon.
Mystery, confusion, rumors and a search for answers still surrounds the death of 23-year-old Katherine Sinclair, and some things could be answered when the case heads to the grand jury in early September.
A pair of overnight search warrants landed five people behind bars in Lamar County.
