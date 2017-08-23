Survivors of Laurel apartment fire grateful for their lives - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Survivors of Laurel apartment fire grateful for their lives

By Quentis Jones, Reporter
Connect
Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The State Fire Marshal was in Laurel Wednesday assessing damage and trying to determine the cause of a fire that left 17 people homeless Tuesday afternoon.

Jacqualine Grantham has lived at the apartment complex for nearly two years. She said everything she’s worked hard for is now gone.

“I lost everything, I lost my clothes, I lost my kids stuff, I lost my furniture.” Grantham explained.

The only thing Grantham could salvage from the fire was a family portrait she found beneath the ashes.

She was helping her kids with their homework when she heard the fire broke out.

In that moment, all she could think was grab and her kids and run.

“I didn’t have time to grab anything, I mean we’ve lost it all, but it can call be replaced,” Grantham said.

Soon-to-be mother,  Abriana Smith lives a few doors down with her boyfriend Allen Mack.

Smith said she was sound asleep when the fire began.

 “I’m pregnant on top of that, so that would’ve been me and my baby lost,” Smith explained.

“It was crazy man, you had a million people out here. You got people crying. It was just a disaster when I got off work,” Mack added.

The fire is a disaster they all said could’ve ended much worse.

Both families are grateful that only the material things were taken away.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.


 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • Firefighters battle blaze at Laurel apartment building

    Firefighters battle blaze at Laurel apartment building

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:29:11 GMT

    Firefighters battled a large blaze after a Laurel apartment building caught fire on Tuesday evening. According to Jones County Fire Rescue, multiple departments responded to a fire at the Laurel North Apartments.  Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, but not before four apartments in one building were destroyed. It is believed that no one was inside. Two dogs were rescued from the apartments and one child from an adjoining...

    More >>

    Firefighters battled a large blaze after a Laurel apartment building caught fire on Tuesday evening. According to Jones County Fire Rescue, multiple departments responded to a fire at the Laurel North Apartments.  Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, but not before four apartments in one building were destroyed. It is believed that no one was inside. Two dogs were rescued from the apartments and one child from an adjoining...

    More >>

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg Optometrist tells us aging is hard on the eyes

    Hattiesburg Optometrist tells us aging is hard on the eyes

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-08-23 21:05:45 GMT

    As far as the eye can see will take on a new meaning by the time you reach your 40's. According to Hattiesburg Optometrist, Rochelle Hopkins that's when the eye develops the common condition, Presbyopia.

    More >>

    As far as the eye can see will take on a new meaning by the time you reach your 40's. According to Hattiesburg Optometrist, Rochelle Hopkins that's when the eye develops the common condition, Presbyopia.

    More >>

  • WCU graduates awarded rural physicians scholarship

    WCU graduates awarded rural physicians scholarship

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-08-23 21:00:34 GMT
    A couple of William Carey University graduates received the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship for medical training. Conner Sears and Terra Parker Cody were awarded the scholarship valued at $30,000 per year. The scholarship was created in 2007 to provide more primary care physicians in rural areas of Mississippi, and 60 students statewide were the awarded the scholarship this year, according to a press release from William Carey. Cody graduated from the University of Sou...More >>
    A couple of William Carey University graduates received the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship for medical training. Conner Sears and Terra Parker Cody were awarded the scholarship valued at $30,000 per year. The scholarship was created in 2007 to provide more primary care physicians in rural areas of Mississippi, and 60 students statewide were the awarded the scholarship this year, according to a press release from William Carey. Cody graduated from the University of Sou...More >>

  • Survivors of Laurel apartment fire grateful for their lives

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-08-23 20:47:34 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    The State Fire Marshal was in Laurel Wednesday assessing the damage, and trying to determine the cause of a fire that left 17 people homeless Tuesday afternoon. 

    More >>

    The State Fire Marshal was in Laurel Wednesday assessing the damage, and trying to determine the cause of a fire that left 17 people homeless Tuesday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly