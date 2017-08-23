Hattiesburg Optometrist tells us aging is hard on the eyes

As far as the eye can see will take on a new meaning by the time you reach your 40s. According to Hattiesburg Optometrist Rochelle Hopkins, that's when the eye develops the common condition Presbyopia.

"You have problems seeing up close," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said there are a few common age related eye conditions those of a certain age need to look out for.

"Cataracts, which everybody is gonna get," Hopkins said. "It starts around 45 or 50 and gets worse as you get older."

Hopkins said aging eyes are susceptible to diseases like age-related Macular Degeneration.

"As the disease progresses, you may notice a shadow in your central vision or a void there, where the peripheral vision is normal you just have problems seeing the center vision," Hopkins said.

She said Glaucoma makes the list of our age related problems.

"Glaucoma is a disease that affects the optic nerve," Hopkins said. "The pressure in the eye gets too high and it damages the nerve and it takes the vision from periphery in,so sometimes you are left with just tunnel vision in the center of your vision."

So, what can you do to prevent these issues from happening? Nothing. Dr. Hopkins said it's not about prevention, it's protection.

"For example you can always protect your eyes when you are outside with UV protection, whether that's a pair of sunglasses that has UVA and UVB protection. Or, if it's coating on your regular everyday glasses," Hopkins explained.

You probably saw the tip coming. Healthy lifestyle. Hopkins said eat more leafy greens and exercise. Also, she warned not to smoke, and here is the most important thing you can do.

"Have your yearly dilated eye exams," Hopkins said. "You optometrist can give you a comprehensive eye exam that includes dilations that looks for signs and symptoms of these conditions."

Hopkins said if you are over 40 and you have never had your eyes examined, these are the signs which mean it's time to go to an Optometrist: With cataracts: A glare in your vision when you drive at night, watching t.v., or if you feel like you are looking through saran wrap, with Presbyopia, you find you need to hold things farther away to read them. Unfortunately, with Glaucoma, there are no signs you will notice until it's too late.

For more on these conditions or if you would like to get in touch with Dr. Hopkins, click here: http://www.hattiesburgclinic.com/provider/hopkins-rochelle-m-od

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.