Hattiesburg Optometrist tells us aging is hard on the eyes

As far as the eye can see will take on a new meaning by the time you reach your 40's. According to Hattiesburg Optometrist, Rochelle Hopkins that's when the eye develops the common condition, Presbyopia.
The State Fire Marshal was in Laurel Wednesday assessing the damage, and trying to determine the cause of a fire that left 17 people homeless Tuesday afternoon.
Mystery, confusion, rumors and a search for answers still surrounds the death of 23-year-old Katherine Sinclair, and some things could be answered when the case heads to the grand jury in early September.
A pair of overnight search warrants landed five people behind bars in Lamar County.
