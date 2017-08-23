Search warrants net 5 in Lamar County; gun, drugs recovered

A pair of overnight search warrants landed five people behind bars in Lamar County.

"This was the result of a several months-long investigation into the use of illegal narcotics," said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

The two homes where the warrants were served were on McMahon Road and South Mill Creek Road, in Lamar County.

"The two locations were connected by individuals selling illegal narcotics between both places," said Rigel.

Rigel said deputies recovered a handgun, crystal meth, liquid meth, marijuana, Xanex, lodged syringes, and drug paraphernalia.

Those charged were:

John Hinton, 28, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel D Burkett Sr. , 37, charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

Cynthia Buchner, 44, charged with possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Timothy Mathis, 46, charged with five counts of sale of controlled substance (meth).

Krista Baughman, 36, charged with sale of controlled substance (meth) and posses of controlled substance (meth).

Rigel said the operation was a joint effort by the Lamar and Pearl River County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

The suspects are currently booked in the Lamar County Jail awaiting their initial appearance.

