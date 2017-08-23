South 31st Avenue closed as Midtown construction continues

South 31st Avenue in Hattiesburg is closing as construction in Midtown continues.

According to Samantha McCain, Chief Communications Officer for The City of Hattiesburg, South 31st Avenue from hardy Street to Arlington will be closed to traffic until further notice.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes in that area.

If you have any questions, you may call the action line at 601-545-4500.

