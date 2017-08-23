Shipping error delays test results for Baxterville School

A shipping error caused a delay in the delivery of testing scores for Baxterville School in the Lamar County School District, according to Superintendent Tess Smith.

Smith issued the following statement on the error:

"An error in shipping caused a delay in the delivery of testing scores for Baxterville School in the Lamar County School District. The data files were updated on Aug. 18, one day after the public release.

A shipping box containing Baxterville grades 3-8 testing documents was not properly labeled at the district level when sent via the MDE-approved shipper to Questar, the testing company. Upon discovery of the error, the testing company and MDE were immediately informed and the box was correctly labeled and shipped. It was subsequently scored and the data submitted to MDE.

The district has been notified that it will be cited by MDE for breaking protocol related to the chain of custody of secure testing items. Superintendent Tess Smith has ordered an internal investigation into processes relating to test custody and has requested an external investigation by MDE. Other than delayed reporting of scores, the error will have no effect on Baxterville school or its students.

"We are reviewing all of our processes and have requested the full MDE investigation to ensure this error never occurs again," said Smith."