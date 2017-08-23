Forecast: All eyes on the Gulf.

Good Wednesday morning , everyone!

Another hot and humid day is on tap for the area with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

We are currently watching the remnants of Harvey which is expected to redevelop in the southern gulf over the next few days and may influence our weather late in the weekend and into early next week. Stay tuned!

Out in the tropics, things continue to be active. For the latest on that, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic