Forecast: All eyes on the Gulf.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Wednesday morning , everyone!

Another hot and humid day is on tap for the area with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

We are currently watching the remnants of Harvey which is expected to redevelop in the southern gulf over the next few days and may influence our weather late in the weekend and into early next week. Stay tuned!

Out in the tropics, things continue to be active. For the latest on that, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic

    Interim Chief Financial Officer Connie Everett said her assessment of Hattiesburg's finances indicates that FY 2017 has been a difficult year.

    Firefighters battled a large blaze after a Laurel apartment building caught fire on Tuesday evening. According to Jones County Fire Rescue, multiple departments responded to a fire at the Laurel North Apartments.  Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, but not before four apartments in one building were destroyed. It is believed that no one was inside. Two dogs were rescued from the apartments and one child from an adjoining...

    An Ovett man was seriously injured after an accident occurred involving a piece of machinery on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the Ovett Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to an incident at a home on Gavin Mills Road where a man had sustained severe injuries from an auger. Emergency personnel worked to stabilize the man as a rescue helicopter was requested to the scene where it would land in a nearby field. The man was transported to Forrest General Hospi...More >>
