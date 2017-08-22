Crunching numbers on Hattiesburg's budget

Interim Chief Financial Officer Connie Everett said her assessment of Hattiesburg's finances indicates that FY 2017 has been a difficult year.More >>
Firefighters battled a large blaze after a Laurel apartment building caught fire on Tuesday evening. According to Jones County Fire Rescue, multiple departments responded to a fire at the Laurel North Apartments. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, but not before four apartments in one building were destroyed. It is believed that no one was inside. Two dogs were rescued from the apartments and one child from an adjoining...More >>
You will soon be able to get a beer, wine or mixed drink to go when dining or enjoying downtown Hattiesburg .More >>
Candidates vying for the Mississippi House District 102 seat will debate Tuesday night on the campus of The University of Southern Mississippi.More >>
