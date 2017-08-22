Ovett man seriously injured after machinery accident

An Ovett man was seriously injured after an accident occurred involving a piece of machinery on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the Ovett Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to an incident at a home on Gavin Mills Road where a man had sustained severe injuries from an auger.

Emergency personnel worked to stabilize the man as a rescue helicopter was requested to the scene where it would land in a nearby field. The man was transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for treatment, according to the fire council.

Emergency personnel on scene included Ovett, Johnson, Glade and Southwest Volunteer Fire Departments as well as ambulance crews, the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. and Jones County fire officials.

