Firefighters battle blaze at Laurel apartment building

Firefighters battled a large blaze after a Laurel apartment building caught fire on Tuesday evening.

According to Jones County Fire Rescue, multiple departments responded to a fire at the Laurel North Apartments.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, but not before four apartments in one building were destroyed. It is believed that no one was inside.

Two dogs were rescued from the apartments and one child from an adjoining apartment building was rushed to ambulance on standby for unknown reasons, according to the Jones County Fire Rescue officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.