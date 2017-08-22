Department of Homeland Security partners with Camp Shelby for drone operation evaluations

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate will partner with Camp Shelby for operational evaluations of small unmanned aircraft systems.

An opening day ceremony was held at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum Tuesday to kick-off the partnership.

In attendance were William N. Bryant with DHS, Senator Thad Cochran, The Adjutant General of Mississippi Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, MSU president Mark Keenum, and other state and federal representatives.

The partnership will observe demonstrations of drone capability operational evaluations at Camp Shelby's system support facility.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.