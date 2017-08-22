Lamar County authorities investigating credit card fraud case

Lamar County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects wanted in connection to a credit card fraud case.

According to Sheriff Danny Rigel, the two suspects went into Lowes on U.S. 98 on July 7th, and used a credit card from a local construction company.

According to investigators, the bill topped $400.00, and they need help identifying the duo.

If you have any information, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

