HHS crash suspect turns himself in

Hattiesburg Police are still searching for the driver of an SUV that crashed into Hattiesburg High School Sunday evening.

HPD still searching for driver after SUV crashed into Hattiesburg High School

A man who was being sought in connection to a vehicle that crashed into Hattiesburg High School has turned himself in.

Desmond Lang turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

A warrant was issued for Lang's arrest on Monday.

Police believe he is the suspect that was driving the SUV that was wrecked into Hattiesburg High School on August 14th.

HPD Chief Anthony Parker said the SUV was heading towards the high school on Quinn Street when the driver ignored the stop sign and North Hutchinson Avenue and plowed through a gate into a HHS building.

Lang was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

