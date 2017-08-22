Financial Literacy: Taking better care of your money

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The Mississippi second amendment sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and end at midnight Sunday.More >>
The Mississippi second amendment sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and end at midnight Sunday.More >>
Overdoses from opiates have become a nationwide epidemic, and the Laurel Police Department received training and a special tool to combat the problem.More >>
Overdoses from opiates have become a nationwide epidemic, and the Laurel Police Department received training and a special tool to combat the problem.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting at a gas station in Bay Springs Thursday morning.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting at a gas station in Bay Springs Thursday morning.More >>
The Dale Center for the Study of War and Society at The University of Southern Mississippi and the Mississippi Humanities Council will co-sponsor an event Sept. 1 featuring a screening by Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB)...More >>
The Dale Center for the Study of War and Society at The University of Southern Mississippi and the Mississippi Humanities Council will co-sponsor an event Sept. 1 featuring a screening by Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB)...More >>
The state of Mississippi received an F when it comes to financial literacy.More >>
The state of Mississippi received an F when it comes to financial literacy.More >>