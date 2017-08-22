Ellisville police seeking suspect for questioning in theft - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Ellisville police seeking suspect for questioning in theft

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: EPD Source: EPD
Source: EPD Source: EPD
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to a theft. 

According to Ellisville Police, the suspect took a piece of equipment from Alexander's on Hill Street last week. 

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect are encouraged to call EPD at 601-477-9252. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly