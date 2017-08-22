Sanford Community Center prepares for September’s Gospel sing

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in a sexual battery case involving a Hattiesburg juvenile. Sean Turner was arrested in Lumberton on Monday. Turner was wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Dept. in connection to a Sunday incident that involved an eight-year-old. According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, the incident happened in the 3600 block of Campbell Drive on Sunday. “When officers arrived, they made contact with a female...