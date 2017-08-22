Sanford Community Center prepares for September’s Gospel sing - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sanford Community Center prepares for September’s Gospel sing

By Doug Morris, Producer
SANFORD (WDAM) –  The Sanford Community Center welcomes The Pilgrim Family, The Harvest Quartet and The Faithway Singers to its next Gospel sing September 9 at 6:30 p.m.  The center is located at 663 Old Highway 49.  For more details, call 601-765-6485.

