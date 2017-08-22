Lamar County School District asks for donations for backpack program

The Lamar County School District is asking for donations to go toward its backpack program.

These funds will go towards providing food items to homes with needy children on weekends.

Eligible students for this program are given backpacks that will contain different food items.

The items will be prepared by the Mississippi Food Network in Jackson before arriving at the district.

Program costs are $128 per year for each student. The Lamar County Educational Foundation administers the program and assists with fundraising efforts.

Those interested in donating funds to the backpack program can send checks to the foundation at P. O. Box 18590, Hattiesburg, MS 39404-8590, or can contact Latressa Young at the district office at (601) 794-1030 for more information.

For more information on the district or the foundation, visit www.lamark12.org

