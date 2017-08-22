2nd person arrested in Jones County dog fighting ring, dogs recovering

A Jones County man is behind bars after a possible dog fighting ring was discovered Friday.

A Jones County man is behind bars after a possible dog fighting ring was discovered Friday.

A second Laurel man is charged in connection to a dog fighting ring in discovered Friday.

Jason Herring, 29, awaits his initial court appearance today at one for dog fighting charges, according to Jones County authorities.

According to a release, Herring admitted to training the dogs.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a total of 11 dogs were found, nine of which were tied to trees without food, water, or shelter in a wooded area in the back of a mobile home park on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community.

The first suspect charged in the operation, 31-year-old Push Seaberry of Laurel, is still in Jones County Jail with a bond set at $35,000.

Meanwhile, Heather Williams with Southern Cross Animal Rescue, said they contacted the Parkside Animal Hospital to house the dogs until they could place them.

Williams said all of the dogs are recovering well including one who recently gave birth.

"This was the first time the dogs were seized by the sheriff's department, so it's a unique situation," Williams said.

Williams said the dogs will be held until the court case is resolved. They will be available for adoption at that time.

She adds that over forty people have called the shelter with concerns that their dogs might have been stolen and recovered in the operation.

"We've been comparing pictures, and so far none have been a match with the dogs," Williams said.

Click here to read the original story.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.