Missing Laurel man found safe

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Brandon Bester. Source: LPD Brandon Bester. Source: LPD
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A man who was reported missing out of Laurel last week has been found safe. 

According to Laurel police, Brandon Bester was located Tuesday and is in good condition. 

