Mississippi House District 102 candidates readying for debate

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Candidates vying for the Mississippi House District 102 seat will debate Tuesday night on the campus of The University of Southern Mississippi. 

Cory Ferraez, Missy McGee, Kathryn Rehner and Casey Mercier have been invited to the debate, which is being held at the Thad Cochran center Ballroom One at 5:30 p.m. 

Rehner, Ferraez and McGee have confirmed their participation in the debate. 

The debate is hosted by the League of Women Voters Pine Belt, Southern Miss Department of Political Science, International Development and International Affairs, and the student organization Polical Society and Pi Sigma Alpha. 

The League of Women Voters Pine Belt and the USM Speech and Debate team will moderate the debate. 

Doors open at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. 

