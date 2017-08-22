Mississippi House District 102 candidates readying for debate

Three people, so far, have announced their plans to run for the District 102 House seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

Cory Ferraez, 28, said he will run for the House District 102 seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.

Three people running for vacated House Dist. 102 seat so far

One person who wants to be the next representative for House District 102 says, if elected, she'll focus on education, healthcare access and jobs for young people.

Kathryn Rehner is project director for the Mississippi Health Access Collaborative. Photo credit WDAM.

A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education system if she's elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives. Missy McGee is running for the District 102 seat vacated by former representative and Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education system

A fourth candidate has entered the race for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

Casey Mercier is the fourth candidate to run for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.

Kathryn Rehner hosted a campaign kick-off event for her run at the House District 102 seat Saturday.

Candidates vying for the Mississippi House District 102 seat will debate Tuesday night on the campus of The University of Southern Mississippi.

Cory Ferraez, Missy McGee, Kathryn Rehner and Casey Mercier have been invited to the debate, which is being held at the Thad Cochran center Ballroom One at 5:30 p.m.

Rehner, Ferraez and McGee have confirmed their participation in the debate.

The debate is hosted by the League of Women Voters Pine Belt, Southern Miss Department of Political Science, International Development and International Affairs, and the student organization Polical Society and Pi Sigma Alpha.

The League of Women Voters Pine Belt and the USM Speech and Debate team will moderate the debate.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and is free to the public.

