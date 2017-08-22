Mississippi House District 102 candidates readying for debate

Kathryn Rehner hosted a campaign kick-off event for her run at the House District 102 seat Saturday.More >>
A fourth candidate has entered the race for the House District 102 seat formerly held by Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.
A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education systemMore >>
One person who wants to be the next representative for House District 102 says, if elected, she'll focus on education, healthcare access and jobs for young people.
Three people, so far, have announced their plans to run for the District 102 House seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.
Governor Phil Bryant has set a date of Sept. 12 for the special election for House District 102.
A second Laurel man is charged in connection to a dog fighting ring in discovered Friday. Jason Herring, 29, awaits his initial court appearance at one Tuesday for dog fighting charges according to Jones County authorities.
While the remnants of Harvey continue to swirl across the Yucatan, the forecast for where Harvey goes is coming into better focus.
A man who was reported missing out of Laurel on Friday has been found safe.
Candidates vying for the Mississippi House District 102 seat will debate Tuesday night on the campus of The University of Southern Mississippi.
Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a man in the Hub City.
