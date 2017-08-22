1 injured in early morning shooting in Hub City

Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a man in the Hub City.

Around 1:45 Tuesday morning, police responded to 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments for a reported shooting according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell.

“When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, once in the head and once in the back,” said Myers Mitchell.

She added that the victim was transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and if you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.