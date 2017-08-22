Forecast: Rain chances on the increase.

In 2016, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) signed a cooperation agreement with The University of Southern Mississippi’s National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4).More >>
In 2016, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) signed a cooperation agreement with The University of Southern Mississippi’s National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4).More >>
There's another Favre on the campus of Southern Miss this fall. Breleigh, the daughter of USM legendary quarterback Brett, begins her freshman volleyball season on Friday. Breleigh not only represents Hattiesburg on the 2017 USM volleyball team, but the Oak Grove alum is also the only Mississippi native on this year's squad.More >>
There's another Favre on the campus of Southern Miss this fall. Breleigh, the daughter of USM legendary quarterback Brett, begins her freshman volleyball season on Friday. Breleigh not only represents Hattiesburg on the 2017 USM volleyball team, but the Oak Grove alum is also the only Mississippi native on this year's squad.More >>