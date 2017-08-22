Forecast: Rain chances on the increase.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

It might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy for the next several days as better chances for rain look to be in the forecast.

Highs will continue to be in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid 70s the next several mornings.

Out in the tropics, things continue to be active. For the latest on that, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic