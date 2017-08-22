NCS4 Partners with INTERPOL for New Sports Security Course

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

In 2016, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) signed a cooperation agreement with The University of Southern Mississippi’s National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4). The synergy of INTERPOL’s international reach and policing expertise combined with NCS4’s academic research and sports safety and security expertise will strengthen law enforcement capacity in sport safety and security throughout the world.

The organizations are developing a variety of capacity building initiatives including a comprehensive curriculum for senior law enforcement officials to help the 190 INTERPOL member countries meet the demands of hosting major international sporting events.

From September 12-14, 2017, the NCS4 will deliver an all-new, 3-day Sports Security Executive Management course hosted by INTERPOL Project Stadia at Interpol General Secretariat in Lyon, France.

“The response has been tremendous so far,” said NCS4 Director Dr. Lou Marciani. “We have confirmed participants from INTERPOL and over 26 countries including those within Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America.”

The Sports Security Executive Management course will use multiple case studies to facilitate discussions among senior law enforcement officials about pertinent topics such as planning, incident management, crowd dynamics, and crisis communication. The course will help prepare senior law enforcement officials, and other security chief executives who would be involved in the decision-making process to prepare for and respond to a large-scale incident during sporting or special events.

“Partnerships with established national or international entities such as NCS4 are key assets in establishing international best practices in the field of sport safety and security, sport legislation and cyber security,” said Falah Abdulla Al-Dosari, INTERPOL Project STADIA, Programme Manager.

Private entities offer dynamic insight into new technologies and solutions that can be used for the benefit of INTERPOL member countries and the law enforcement community. Eight strategic partners have made a commitment to help fund the Sports Security Executive Management course. The benefits for the strategic partners include access to a global network of key stakeholders in law enforcement and greater visibility of their contribution towards a safer world. The strategic partners participating in Project Stadia and the Sports Security Executive Management course include:

Axis Communications - the market leader in network video, offers intelligent security solutions that enable a smarter, safer world. Axis is driving the industry by continually launching innovative network products based on an open platform - delivering high value to customers through a global partner network.

Babel Street - a provider of advanced multi-lingual search and analytics software solutions.

CEIA - a world leading manufacturing company specialized in the design, engineering and production of Metal Detectors and Electromagnetic Inspection Devices.

Dell EMC - a part of Dell Technologies, enables organizations to modernize, automate and transform their data center using industry-leading converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies.

Johnson Controls’ Building Technologies & Solutions - integrates every aspect of a building – whether security systems, energy management, fire suppression or HVACR – to ensure that we exceed customer expectations at all times.

Microsoft - helps first responders improve the safety and security of communities through reliable, compliant, and scalable solutions.

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) - a leading biometrics, IT and communications technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work, live and communicate.

OT Morpho –provides multimodal biometric identity and security solutions to a broad array of markets including law enforcement, government services, border control, time and attendance solutions, and commercial security.

For more information on the Sports Security Executive Management course, visit https://www.ncs4.com/train/ncs4-interpol

For more information on INTERPOL Project STADIA, visit https://www.interpol.int/INTERPOL-expertise/Stadia/Project-Stadia.

For more information on the products/services offered by the strategic partners, visit https://www.ncs4.com/train/strategic-partners.

