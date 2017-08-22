Breleigh Favre making a name for herself with USM volleyball

There's another Favre on the campus of Southern Miss this fall.

Breleigh, the daughter of USM legendary quarterback Brett, begins her freshman volleyball season on Friday. Breleigh not only represents Hattiesburg on the 2017 USM volleyball team, but the Oak Grove alum is also the only Mississippi native on this year's squad.

"It's pretty much home for me," Breleigh said. "Like all my family has went here. When I came to visit, it just felt like I was at home."

Breleigh's father Brett - who at 6-foot-3 stands just one inch taller than his daughter - spent four years at Southern Miss leading the Golden Eagle offense before enjoying a Hall of Fame NFL career.

It's safe to say Brett had a little influence on Breleigh's college decision.

"He wanted me to keep my options open but he would never be shy to be like, 'Southern Miss, that's where you need to go,'" Breleigh said.

Breleigh enters her freshman season at Southern Miss coming off a stellar senior year at Oak Grove High School. The outside hitter posted over 300 kills and 52 service aces, helping the Lady Warriors to a state title runner-up finish.

Of course, her parents Brett and Deanna were there supporting Breleigh during the entire journey.

"Of all those years now I realize what it was like sitting there in the stands and watching me play," Brett said. "But she's really worked hard and I just couldn't be more proud of the effort that she's given."

The hard work continues at the college level as Breleigh fights for playing time on what fourth-year coach Amanda Berkley considers one of the deepest rosters she's had at USM.

"This is probably the most we've ever had," Berkley said. "We have 18 on the roster. We just talked about it at the end that there's a competition for every spot on the floor...I think Breleigh actually did a nice job today. She's got a great platform and I think that she just has to get comfortable with the team. But I think she did some really nice things.

With the August 25th season-opener against Nicholls nearing, Breleigh continues to work.

While she says being the daughter of USM's third-leading passer (7,695 yards), Super Bowl XXXI champion and 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee comes with its challenges, Breleigh Favre's ready to make a name for herself at Southern Miss.

"It is hard sometimes because it kind of feels like there's something that you have to live up to almost," Breleigh said. "When people think of me, they think of my dad. I just want to be myself and play volleyball. It's Breleigh Favre not Brett Favre's daughter. I'm really proud of my dad and everything he's accomplished but at the end of the day, I'm Breleigh Favre and he's my dad."

