Breleigh Favre making a name for herself with USM volleyball

There's another Favre on the campus of Southern Miss this fall. Breleigh, the daughter of USM legendary quarterback Brett, begins her freshman volleyball season on Friday. Breleigh not only represents Hattiesburg on the 2017 USM volleyball team, but the Oak Grove alum is also the only Mississippi native on this year's squad.More >>
The Southern Miss leader in career receptions (193), receiving yards (3,214) and touchdown receptions (30) Sherrod Gideon was dominant in a black and gold uniform. When Gideon so what wideout Allenzae Staggers accomplished at USM last season, the former Golden Eagle was more than impressed.More >>
People who visit downtown Hattiesburg may soon be able to enjoy the city with an alcoholic drink in their hand.More >>
