Receiver Allenzae Staggers climbing the USM record books

The Southern Miss leader in career receptions (193), receiving yards (3,214) and touchdown receptions (30) Sherrod Gideon was dominant in a black and gold uniform.

When Gideon so what wideout Allenzae Staggers accomplished at USM last season, the former Golden Eagle was more than impressed.

"Just the other night watched the two seasons of [Netlix's] "Last Chance U" so I got a chance to see [Staggers] on there," Gideon said. And I watched a couple games last year where he had some really monstrous games. I would say he's the Sherrod Gideon of that team right now. The big play guy and he can score from anywhere on the field."

Allenzae Staggers proved that in his first season at Southern Miss, bursting onto the scene with 63 catches for 1,165 receiving yards, the third-most in a single season at USM.

Staggers finished 21 yards shy of Gideon's 1,186-yard mark in 1998 and quite a few more shy of Mike Thomas' school-record 1,391 in 2015. To even be mentioned in the company of some of the great Golden Eagle wideouts is an honor in itself for Staggers.

"It's a great experience to be in the record books," Staggers said. "I never did that before. Like I say, I'm trying to go out there and break another record."

After transferring from East Mississippi Community College, Staggers wasted no time making his mark in the USM record books in 2016. The Woodville native became the only Golden Eagle to log two 200-yard receiving games, including a school-record 292 yards on six catches against Rice.

"One thing that really impresses me about Stagg is his consistencey," said USM sophomore quarterback Keon Howard. "His route-running, his football IQ, his ability to know where defensive players are at and his ability to get open. Everything else is God-given talent with him."

With aspirations of playing in the NFL, Staggers knows talent can only take him so far. After being named to the Paul Hornung and Biletnikoff Award watch lists this summer, Staggers remains humble entering his second and final season with Southern Miss.

"I want to get faster," Staggers said. "Even faster so I don't want nobody to touch me. Just going out there and helping the team as much as I can. It's my last season, can't hold anything back. Just go out there and have fun."

