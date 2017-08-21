Suspect arrested in sexual battery case involving 8-year-old

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in a sexual battery case involving a Hattiesburg juvenile.

Sean Turner was arrested in Lumberton on Monday. Turner was wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Dept. in connection to a Sunday incident that involved an eight-year-old.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, the incident happened in the 3600 block of Campbell Drive on Sunday.

“When officers arrived, they made contact with a female that stated her 8-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend,” said Myers Mitchell. “The alleged incident was recorded on a cell phone.”

