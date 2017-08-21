Suspect arrested in sexual battery case involving 8-year-old

The library and learning lab at the Pearl River Community College Hattiesburg campus was evacuated after a fire alarm sounded on Monday afternoon.More >>
U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in a sexual battery case involving a Hattiesburg juvenile. Sean Turner was arrested in Lumberton on Monday. Turner was wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Dept. in connection to a Sunday incident that involved an eight-year-old. According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, the incident happened in the 3600 block of Campbell Drive on Sunday. “When officers arrived, they made contact with a female...More >>
Randy Butler wasn’t quite sure what to feel this past Friday, though in the end, he could only shake his head at the resilience of his Columbia Academy Cougars.More >>
Jefferson Davis County authorities are investigating a shooting that left one dead over the weekend near Bassfield.More >>
