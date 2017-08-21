Sandersville home burns in Sunday fire

A trailer home in Sandersville community caught fire on Sunday afternoon and is being considered a total loss.

Sandersville, Rustin, Sharon and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene on Highway 11 at approximately 12:13 p.m. The fire was reported by a neighbor who said that no one was home, according to the Jones County Fire Council.

Though there were no visible flames from the outside and firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the inside flame, the home is considered a total loss.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire appeared to have started due to an electrical short. No injuries were reported.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.