Southwest Jones Water Association issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southwest Jones Water Association issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

JONES COUNTY (WDAM) - Southwest Jones Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on McLemore Road, Lamar Road and Ed Wiggins Road.  If you have questions, call the utility at 601-752-5385.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly