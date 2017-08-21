Mayor Barker names nominees for Municipal Court

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced several nominations for the City of Hattiesburg Municipal Court on Monday.

Barker announced Wes Curry as his nominee for municipal court judge, who would replace Judge Jerry Evans. Other nominations included Phillip McSwain Jr. for municipal court clerk, Shakita Taylor for public defender and Sally O'Flynn as city prosecutor.

“From day one, our administration’s vision has included a municipal court where people are empowered to make better decisions – not just a mechanism for generating revenue,” Barker said. “Under the leadership of Wes Curry as judge, Phillip McSwain as clerk, Sally O’Flynn as prosecutor, Shakita Taylor as public defender, and our other court appointments, Hattiesburg’s court will make significant strides in efficiency, innovation, and customer service.”

Curry has served as a justice court judge for Forrest County District One since 2011. Previously, he practiced law in Forrest County and has experience serving with the Mississippi Supreme Court and working with the Mississippi Court of Appeals, according to a City of Hattiesburg press release.

McSwain has served with the Forrest County Justice Court system as deputy clerk where he assisted managed day-to-day operations and helped the judge with implementation and enforcement of policies, according to the release. Taylor and O'Flynn are being nominated for reappointment to positions they currently hold.

In addition, Barker also nominated Brian Bledsoe as municipal court judge pro tem, Carol Jones as a post III municipal court judge pro tem, Johnathan Farris as post IV municipal court judge pro tem, Anna Rush as assistant city prosecutor, Michael Shemper as prosecutor pro tem and Benjamin Thornton as assistant public defender. Jones, Farris, Shemper and Thornton are up for reappointment to positions they currently hold.

The nominations will be on the Tuesday, Aug. 22 agenda to be voted on by the City Council. If approved, their terms will begin on Oct. 1.

