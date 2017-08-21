Police reminding motorists of the dangers of using social media while driving

School is back in session and police are reminding teenage drivers not to drive distracted. Distracted driving could be anything that takes your attention from the road, and one disturbing development of distracted driving is live streaming.

Some drivers are using social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat to live stream while driving.

There has been at least one death this year captured through a live stream.

Laurel Police Captain Tommy Cox spoke to WDAM Monday and said there are already enough distractions on the road.

“It’s so much on the road that could distract individuals like animals and other cars. Don’t add something else,” Cox said.

Cox said it’s not worth losing your life, or going to jail.

“What good is it going to do your parents if we have a live recording of you getting killed while you run into something, or somebody else?” Cox said.

If you do hurt someone else while live streaming and driving, police can potentially use that as evidence.

“When we show up as law enforcement and there’s a live video of you running over somebody else, we could use that as evidence, but we would rather it not happen at all,” said Cox.

Cox said it’s a good idea to think about the consequences of your actions before getting behind the wheel.

“Don’t take that chance," Cox said. "It’s an instant decision that can affect you for the rest of your life."

