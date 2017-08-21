Library evacuated on PRCC Hattiesburg campus after fire alarm

The library and learning lab at the Pearl River Community College Hattiesburg campus was evacuated after a fire alarm sounded on Monday afternoon.

According to Dana Causey, Vice Present of PRCC Forrest County campus, they believe an air conditioning unit malfunctioned.

Students were evacuated as a precaution and The Hattiesburg Fire Department is on scene.

No injuries were reported, and students will be allowed back into the building after fire officials give the all clear.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

