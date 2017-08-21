Bond set for USM student charged with sexual battery

A University of Southern Miss student is facing a felony charge after an incident at a residence hall Friday.More >>
Jefferson Davis County authorities are investigating a shooting that left one dead over the weekend near Bassfield.More >>
On Monday, Mayor Toby Barker announced his nominations for the City of Hattiesburg’s Municipal Court, including Wes Curry as municipal court judge; Phillip McSwain, Jr. as municipal court clerk; Shakita Taylor as public defender; and Sally O’Flynn as city prosecutor. “From day one, our administration’s vision has included a municipal court where people are empowered to make better decisions &ndash...More >>
Southwest Jones Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on McLemore Road, Lamar Road and Ed Wiggins Road. If you have questions, call the utility at 601-752-5385.More >>
The library and learning lab at the Pearl River Community College Hattiesburg campus was evacuated after a fire alarm sounded on Monday afternoon.More >>
School is back in session and police are reminding teenage drivers not to drive distracted.More >>
