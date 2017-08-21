Bond set for USM student charged with sexual battery

A University of Southern Mississippi student who was charged with sexual battery over the weekend made his initial appearance in court Monday.

Eric M. Camp, 18, is charged with one count of sexual battery. According to the University Police Department, Camp is from Gulfport.

Camp's bond was set at $10,000.

Original reports:

Authorities said a Southern Miss student reported the incident to a McCarty Hall resident assistant, who informed UPD around 4 p.m. Friday.

Camp is being held at the Forrest County Regional Jail. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance early next week, and will also be subject to student disciplinary action under the USM Student Code of Conduct.

Students are reminded that in addition to UPD, the Title IX office can be of assistance with incidents of sexual misconduct or assault.

The Title IX coordinator, Dr. Rebecca Malley, is available to offer support or assistance to students with related concerns. She can be reached at 601.266.6804 or rebecca.malley@usm.edu.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.