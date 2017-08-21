Vote in our Rivalry Game poll - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Vote in our Rivalry Game poll

PINE BELT (WDAM) -

It's almost time for the rivalry game!

Who do you think will win the Oak Grove vs. Wayne County game Friday? 

Take our poll now to vote for the team you think will win! 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly