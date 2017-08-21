HPD issues arrest warrant in Hattiesburg High crash

Hattiesburg police have issued an arrest warrant for a Hub City man in connection to a vehicle that crashed into Hattiesburg High School.



According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, an arrest warrant for leaving the scene of an accident has been issued for Desmond Lang.



Police believe he is the suspect that was driving the SUV that was wrecked into Hattiesburg High School on August 14th.



If you have any information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

