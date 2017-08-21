Hope Clinic prepares for fundraising banquet - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hope Clinic prepares for fundraising banquet

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) –  Hope Clinic's fourth annual fundraising banquet takes place October 12 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Southern Oaks in Hattiesburg.  Proceeds benefit the services of Hope Clinic, a non-profit medical pregnancy clinic offering pregnancy testing, Ultrasound, options counseling, mentoring and material assistance.  Contact the clinic at www.hopeclinicms.com or www.hcfriends.com or call 601-264-2181 for more details.

