1 dead in Bassfield shooting, investigation ongoing

Jefferson Davis County authorities are investigating a shooting that left one dead over the weekend in Bassfield.

According to Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Department investigators around 9 p.m. Saturday night deputies responded to a report of shots fired in a woman's driveway on Green Keys Lane in Bassfield.

Investigators said when they arrived the victim, Eric Robinson Jr, 33, was found dead from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound in the driveway of his home.

According to Jefferson Davis County Coroner, Jimmy Slater, the body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

No one is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.

