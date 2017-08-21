HPD investigating sexual battery of 8-year-old

Hattiesburg police are investigating a sexual battery case involving a juvenile in the Hub City.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, the incident happened in the 3600 block of Campbell Drive on Sunday.

“When officers arrived, they made contact with a female that stated her 8-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend,” said Myers Mitchell. “The alleged incident was recorded on a cell phone.”

Myers Mitchell said that no one is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

