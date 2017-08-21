Richton man jailed, charged with aggravated domestic violence

A Richton man is behind bars after allegedly choking his girlfriend during an altercation in Petal over the weekend.

Zachary Landrum, 24, was arrested Sunday morning by Petal Police according to detective Casey Walley.

The incident happened around 9 Sunday morning, and Landrum was taken into custody at a home in the 100 block of Jackson Avenue.

“When officers arrived, they interviewed the suspect and the victim, which was his girlfriend, she claimed that he strangled her and she had visible marks on her neck,” said Walley.

Walley said that she was treated at the scene but refused any other medical treatment.

Landrum was charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Walley added that the investigation is still ongoing.

